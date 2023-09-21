Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at The El Capitan Theatre

The Nightmare Before Christmas is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and there are many opportunities to celebrate at The El Capitan Theatre.

What’s Happening:

Events:

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary:

In 4D! Our $50 Anniversary Friday the 13th Fan Event on Friday October 13th at 7pm includes popcorn, beverage, event credential, and Nightmare Before Christmas Zoetrope Vinyl, with a special introduction by Disney Legend Don Hahn.

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS IN 4D contains several sequences with flashing lights that may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or have other photo sensitivities.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Fan Event:

In 4D! Our $50 Opening Night Fan Event on Friday October 20th includes one Zero 30th Anniversary popcorn container with popcorn, beverage, and event credential.

