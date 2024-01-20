Meet “The Balloon-Inator” From Dr. Doofenshmirtz In Latest “Chiby Tiny Tales” Short

A new installment of Chibi Tiny Tales takes us back to Danville for an encounter with Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Perry the Platypus at the local zoo that’s sure to be a blast.

A new entry in the Chibi Tiny Tales interstitial short-form series has debuted, and it takes us the a stylized world of Danville from Phineas & Ferb .

In the short, Doofenshmirtz and Perry the Platypus are once again at odds, when Doof pulls out the Balloon-inator, which turns everything it shoots into a balloon, including various Zoo animals and even a Balloon salesman. Talk about taking out the competition.

It is up to Perry to stop him, and stop him he does thanks to a bit of scheming and turning a certain apex predator’s cage into a balloon.

This Chibi Tiny Tales installment is based on the show Phineas and Ferb , which was produced by Disney Television Animation for Disney Channel Disney+

The Emmy Award-winning show followed two young step-brothers who turn their dreams into reality every day. Their teenage sister is jealous and tries to get them in trouble, but the evidence always seems to disappear before their mom sees it. Meanwhile, an evil but weird scientist, Dr. Doofenshmirtz seeks to wreak havoc in the Tri-State Area and only the two kids' pet platypus Perry, a.k.a. Agent P, can stop him.

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown , a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

While many of the Chibi Tiny Tales installments in the video above have already been seen, it's nice to have them all in one spot. Chibi Tiny Tales can be seen on Disney Channel and the Disney Channel YouTube account.

installments in the video above have already been seen, it's nice to have them all in one spot. Chibi Tiny Tales can be seen on Disney Channel and the Disney Channel YouTube account.