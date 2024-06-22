New “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short Sees Kiff and Barry Set Off On Random Tandem Adventures

The latest Chibi Tiny Tales short from Disney Channel takes our friends from the animated series, Kiff, and throws them into a random and tandem adventure in the Chibi format.

What’s Happening:

A new Chibi Tiny Tales short has debuted on Disney Channel YouTube featuring some of our favorite friends from the hit animated series, Kiff.

In it, we follow Kiff and Barry (in Chibi form!) as they partake in a number of activities in their day – together! And we don't just mean side-by-side, but most of these activities are tandem – or connected.

Standard ideas like tandem bikes are featured, but so are tandem kayaks, and eventually, even tandem baseball and tandem pogo sticks!

This is all fun and games until they discover the one thing that they can’t do connected, but can still enjoy together!

The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, will include a new original song.

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

Fans can catch the new Kiff-based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming.

You can catch Kiff on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW app, and Disney+

