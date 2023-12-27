Disney Channel Shares Mega-Compilation Of Numerous “Chibi Tiny Tales” Shorts

Disney Channel has compiled a number of their popular Chibi Tiny Tales shorts together into one long video now available on the network’s YouTube account.

What’s Happening:

Disney TV Animation has shared a mega-compilation of numerous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts as seen on Disney Channel.

shorts as seen on Disney Channel. In the new 18 minute video, we see numerous retellings of classic Disney stories, as well as some new adventures with the familiar characters in the Chibi style.

From classic Disney Princesses to Mickey Mouse and his friends, a lot of the recent Chibi Tiny Tales stories are included in the video, but don’t expect to see any in the video from the original series on the network like Kiff , Hailey’s On It, or Phineas and Ferb , which are also prevalent in the Chibi Tiny Tales catalog.

stories are included in the video, but don’t expect to see any in the video from the original series on the network like or , which are also prevalent in the catalog. The video includes minute long shorts all combined into one long viewing, including: Cinderella Sleeping Beauty Beauty and the Beast Moana Moana: Pua the Rooster Sitter Moana : Coach Moana Moana: The Laid Back Kakamora Tangled : Goatee Don't Tangled : Lunar Lunacy Tangled : Hairpocalypse Snow Day Bad Breath Blues Gingerbread Brat Donald on Ice Lilo & Stitch: As Told By Chibi Lilo & Stitch: Ice Cream Run Lilo & Stitch: All Hail Pudge



Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown , a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

While many of the Chibi Tiny Tales installments in the video above have already been seen, it's nice to have them all in one spot.

installments in the video above have already been seen, it's nice to have them all in one spot. Chibi Tiny Tales can be seen on Disney Channel and the Disney Channel YouTube account.