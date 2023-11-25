Hailey Visits A Fortune Teller In New “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short From Disney Channel

A new Chibi Tiny Tales short reminds us of a future that Hailey must fulfill as we’ve seen in the new Disney Channel series, Hailey’s On It!

Disney Channel has debuted a new Chibi Tiny Tales short featuring the stars of the new animated series, Hailey’s On It!

short featuring the stars of the new animated series, In the new short, Hailey, Scott, and Beta are at an arcade where Hailey comes across a fortune teller machine and puts her coins in to figure out what her future holds – though anyone who watches the show already knows that answer.

The fortune is revealed and it shows that she will end up kissing her best friend, Scott. A major plot point in the actual series focuses on this happening, as it is one of the items on her to-do list that she must do in order to save the future.

Scott is on approach to the fortune teller machine too, and fearing what his fortune might say, Hailey must figure out a way to stop him. How does she do it? Watch the short and find out!

Hailey's On It!, an original animated comedy-adventure series from Disney Branded Television, premiered earlier this year on Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney+

In it, Auli'i Cravalho (Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana) stars in the title role as Hailey, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging — and sometimes impractical — tasks in order to save the world. Starring alongside Cravalho is Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) as the voice of Scott, Hailey's best friend, and Gary Anthony Williams (The Boondocks) as the voice of Beta, an artificially intelligent operating system from the future.

From creators and executive producers Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton (Disney XD's Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything), the series, set in Oceanside, California, follows Hailey as she is pushed outside her comfort zone to discover the greatness that lies within. Whether she's tackling every ride at the county fair, performing in a musical, reuniting a singing duo, or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend Scott, Hailey is always encountering new challenges ― and more opportunities to conquer her fears.

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.