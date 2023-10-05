Chief Creative Officer at Disney Animation Confirms That Work is Being Done on “Frozen 3”

According to Deadline, Jennifer Lee, Chief Creative Officer at Disney Animation, confirmed that work has quietly begun on the third edition of Frozen.
What’s Happening:
- During a keynote session at the London Film Festival, Jennifer Lee, Chief Creative Officer at Disney Animation, confirmed that work has quietly begun on the third edition of the company's Frozen film franchise.
- Lee did not give any specific details but told the LFF audience that she was blown away by the work the studio had already done.
- "All I’ll say is that last week, they carved out time for me to work with the creative team on it. And I’m blown away," Lee said. "I’m so excited. I don’t know what I’m doing on it yet. I might be doing nothing."
- Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger also confirmed that the company had plans to create new additions to the Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia franchises.
- At the box office in 2019, Frozen 2 saw $1.45 billion, and the song Into the Unknown from the picture was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2020 Oscars.
- The first film won two Oscars in 2014, which included Best Animated Feature and Best Song.
- The Frozen franchise counts for $2.73 billion at the global box office.
- Lee also mentioned the studio’s upcoming animated feature, Wish, saying, "We’ve never done this expansive of a whole journey of a villain."
- Speaking about Pine’s performance, Lee added, "Chris Pine also brought that to it because that’s what he needs to get inside the meat of the character emotionally. He was such an incredible partner to do that. He’s so smart and can sing, so he just kept coming alive more every day."