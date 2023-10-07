X User Points Out Censorship Of Tobacco Depiction In Newly Restored “Chips Ahoy” Short on Disney+

As The Walt Disney Company continues to restore and enhance their classic animated shorts, one X user was quick to notice that they’re also cutting some things out.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this summer, Disney+ began debuting a collection of 27 newly restored Walt Disney Animation Studios classic shorts, featuring such iconic stars as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip n’ Dale, and the studio’s first star, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. This was all done as part of the 100th anniversary celebration, marking 100 years of the iconic animation studio.
- Ranging from classics to lesser known titles, this package of short films includes examples of Disney’s earliest theatrical shorts, as well as a wide range of entertaining shorts featuring Disney’s most beloved characters.
- Chips Ahoy, a 1956 CinemaScope short starring Donald Duck and his chipmunk rivals, concluded the series when it debuted on October 6th.
- However, one X user (@Ryan_Treasures) was quick to notice that something was amuck with the newly restored Chips Ahoy on Disney+.
- The short previously appeared in a collection as part of the Walt Disney Treasures DVD series, where it included a moment that has been cut from the Disney+ version.
- Ryan points out, using a side by side comparison, that a moment where Donald puffs a cigar to smoke out the rambunctious chipmunks, has been removed. Instead, we move quickly from one gag to another. The cut isn’t terribly obvious, unless of course, you’re well versed in the shorts and know that something is missing.
- The internet, unsurprisingly, has many things to say about this idea, with most questioning why the short was cut and censored in lieu of being preceded by a “contains tobacco depictions” warning as other titles on Disney+ have.
- Ryan also pointed out the greatness of the restorations, specifying the short, Bone Trouble, but also pointing out that Clock Cleaners had also been edited.
- The newly restored (and edited) version of Chips Ahoy can now be seen on Disney+.
