“Christmas With Walt Disney” Now Streaming on Disney+

A tradition once limited only to the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, viewing Disney Legend Don Hahn’s film, Christmas with Walt Disney, is now making its way to a device near you thanks to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum has taken to social media to announce that their original film, Christmas with Walt Disney , is now available for viewing on Disney+ for the first time ever.

The film originally debuted in 2009, is just under an hour long, and is narrated by Diane Disney-Miller as Hahn incorporates vintage films and classic looks at the Happiest Place on Earth.

Stay tuned during the end credits of the film, as it offers the chance to see some vintage Christmas cards from the Walt Disney Studios.

is a Walt Disney Family Museum original production directed by Don Hahn ( ), that features Disney family home movies and holiday segments from Walt’s shorts and feature films as Walt’s daughter, Diane Disney Miller (1933-2013), shares her Christmas memories alongside them along with holiday segments from classic Disney films and vintage Many of Walt’s films feature Christmas scenes including: Lady and the Tramp , Babes in Toyland, Swiss Family Robinson , and more. Walt’s love of the holidays is unsurprising given his embrace of family; Christmas for Walt was yet another opportunity to create magic and happiness for his audience.

, and more. Walt’s love of the holidays is unsurprising given his embrace of family; Christmas for Walt was yet another opportunity to create magic and happiness for his audience. Christmas With Walt Disney is now available to stream on Disney+.