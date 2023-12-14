Preview: CMA Country Christmas on ABC

CMA Country Christmas, ABC’s annual holiday special, returns and we got a sneak preview of the network’s holiday tradition.

Years ago, when CMA Country Christmas first premiered, they would reuse the set from the November-held CMA Awards in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Now, they utilize the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, creating a more intimate and homey environment for the concert special.

first premiered, they would reuse the set from the November-held CMA Awards in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Now, they utilize the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, creating a more intimate and homey environment for the concert special. This year’s special is hosted by Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, two bonafide music legends (the former being a Kennedy Center Honoree). Luckily, along with hosting, they also perform Christmas classics. They are joined by Jordan Davis, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Lindsey Stirling, The War And Treaty, Zach Williams, and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson.

The performances are all kinetic this year, adding multiple troupes of dancers to the already wonderful performances.

Lindsay Sterling’s infectious violin playing is back for another year, joining multiple performances with her unique movement abilities whilst she performs.

The War & Treaty steal the night with a cover of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” that will knock your socks off. You know when you sometimes watch talk shows and can tell the standing ovation from the audience was forced? Yeah, the audience in the Fisher Center probably would’ve climbed the walls if they could have after the duo finished.

The wonderful hour of holiday classics airs tonight, December 14th and 8pm ET on ABC.

CMA Country Christmas will be available to stream tomorrow on Disney+ Hulu