Columbia and NASCAR Come Together for a Star Wars Themed Car Wrap

Starwars.com shared how NASCAR and Star Wars teamed up for a car wrap that Star Wars fans will love.

George Lucas has always been a fan of cars and racing.

Columbia is a longtime Lucasfilm collaborator and has released Star Wars-themed collections every year since 2016. "The company landed on Luke Skywalker’s X-wing flight suit as the inspiration for 2023’s range , which unexpectedly led to another collaboration and one that hearkens back to the saga’s racing roots, as it's with NASCAR."

“We've had a relationship with Bubba Wallace, who races for [team] 23XI since 2020, and Columbia is one of the primary sponsors of the team,” Matt Merriman, VP of Columbia brand development tells StarWars.com. “But this year, creating the orange Star Wars flight suit collection, we were thinking, Luke and his orange pilot suit getting into his X-wing was very similar to Bubba in his race suit climbing into his rocket ship of a car. We thought, how fun would it be if we used that similarity as a way to promote the Star Wars collaboration?”

Often, car sponsorship results in nothing more than a logo on a car, but Columbia felt they could go deeper. “We wanted to take a different approach to not wanting to necessarily put a poster on the NASCAR, so it wasn't going to be a billboard or an advertisement,” says Columbia designer Chris Araujo. “We wanted Bubba to feel like he was in an X-wing and flying around the track.” The question was, how do you take the elongated, angular X-wing and transfer it to a boxcar? “I decided that, ‘Hey, what if we translated all the elements of an X-wing to a NASCAR, almost as if the NASCAR was built out of X-wing parts?” says Araujo.

Araujo decided that all the core elements of an X-wing had to come over to the car. “I had to take lots of detailed photos — taking into mind where the proportions of the car were, where the door was hitting, where the windows were hitting, where the driver would sit and translate all those paneling details to the side of the vehicle,” he says. Wallace’s racing suit and helmet, made to look like Luke Skywalker’s, also had to meet certain regulations. “There's a lot of standards, as you can imagine,” Araujo says. “So we partnered very closely with Alpinestars, who's the builder of Bubba's suits, and we tried to figure out, ‘Okay, how do we translate some of those details?’ We had to be very mindful of the elements we were going to extract and then translate to the driver's suit.”

Columbia pushed to make another car wrap that fans of the Empire would appreciate. “We thought, ‘What would be better than an X-wing going around the track, but that X-wing being chased or in a battle with a TIE fighter?” Araujo says. “So we were able to secure the other teammate on the 23XI team, which is Tyler Reddick in the 45 car, to be in a TIE fighter-based vehicle design.” Look for the TIE fighter car and driving suit to be revealed trackside.

Columbia brought Mark Hamill and Bubba Wallace together for a special meeting at the actor’s home. “He got to interact a little bit with Bubba's orange suit and the helmet, which he got a kick out of, especially when Bubba was in the full setup,” Araujo says.