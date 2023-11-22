Comic Review – R2-D2 Is Reunited with an Old Clone Wars-Era Friend in “Star Wars: Dark Droids – D-Squad” #3

Today saw the release of issue #3 in the Star Wars: Dark Droids – D-Squad spinoff miniseries from Marvel Comics, and below are my brief recap and thoughts on this installment.

D-Squad #3 begins where the previous issue left off– at the spaceport on the planet Gallios, where IG-88 and 4-LOM find themselves in a three-way showdown with a cyborg who’s been corrupted by the evil artificial intelligence known as the Scourge. One blaster fight later, and all the droids present– including our old friend R2-D2 and the murder-bots Triple-Zero and BT-1, must find common ground in order to accomplish their various goals. They retreat to a hijacked spaceship with the cyborg in tow and formulate a plan to confront the Scourge together, but first they’ll travel to Ryloth to reunite Artoo with an old friend.

On Ryloth, Artoo meets up with QT-KT from an infamous droid-focused arc of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. The D-Squad’s next task is to track down Ajax Sigma, the self-aware activist priest droid who’s been attempting to wage a war against the Scourge. QT doesn’t know Ajax’s location, but she knows where they might be able to find it. Unfortunately for our team, a battalion of Scourge-possessed KX-series Imperial security droids– along with a handful of Dark Troopers for good measure– have tracked them down first. This encounter leads to what is certainly the most exciting action sequence D-Squad has featured so far, and it’s great fun to see all of these droids (both good and evil) going toe-to-toe against a shared enemy.

This issue ends with the cliffhanger of QT-KT getting blasted into unconsciousness by one of the Dark Troopers during the battle, with Artoo resultantly terrified for the droid life of his friend. I have a feeling poor QT will come out of the situation okay, but something has to keep up in suspense going into the climactic final issue next month. Overall I would say that writer Marc Guggenheim and artist Salva Espin are still doing a great job of keeping things light-hearted (and often hilarious, in the interplay between some of these vastly different droid personalities), while simultaneously acknowledging the dire situation the galaxy finds itself in. I know that R2-D2 and his unlikely companions are going to play a big role in ultimately bringing down the Scourge, I just can’t wait to see how.

Star Wars: Dark Droids – D-Squad #3 is available now wherever comic books are sold.

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
