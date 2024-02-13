Crown Institute Partners with Pixar to Launch InsideU, a Learning App for Children Based on Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out”

The Renée Crown Wellness Institute at the University of Colorado Boulder announced the launch of its InsideU Social Emotional Learning App. This is designed to help kids learn about emotional awareness and relationships while using characters that they recognize from the Pixar animated film Inside Out.

What’s Happening:

About InsideU:

InsideU was collaboratively designed with youth using unique characters and narratives from Pixar’s Inside Out .

. The app combines clips from the iconic movie with interactive learning opportunities that are both entertaining and lead to personal insights for the user. While playing the app, children meet the “Mind Worker” who guides them through the program and helps them to understand their emotions. Users experience four different episodes titled: “Meet the Team,” “Anger in Action,” “Emotions and the Body,” and “A Powerful Pause.” InsideU facilitates the creative application of social and emotional learning skills to real-world dilemmas faced by elementary school-aged children.

The Crown Institute’s goal of creating emotional education for children was originally inspired by the 2015 Pixar animated movie Inside Out, which depicts emotions as characters that live inside the mind of a young girl.

That film nearly a decade ago had an impact on Dr. Sam Hubley, a psychologist and researcher at the Crown Institute. He had previously seen the power of entertainment in the work of his grandfather, John Hubley, an Oscar-winning animation pioneer who worked for Walt Disney Studios on such films as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Bambi and Pinocchio and subsequently started one of the first independent animation studios in the US.

Pilot evaluations took place in the Summer and Fall of 2022, involving students ages 6-13, to measure feasibility, usability and engagement with the first phase of the learning app.

A key area of study for the Crown Institute is social and emotional learning (SEL), which aims to improve self-awareness, social skills and responsible decision-making. According to the Collaborative for Academic and Social Emotional L

Toward developing a free SEL curriculum and digital support tool rooted in evidence-based psychotherapy, the Crown Institute wanted its InsideU app to incorporate clips from the film, interactive learning, and the application of SEL skills to real-world scenarios faced by children.

Through the impetus of Dr. Hubley, the Crown Institute partnered with award winning Australian strategic design company, Liquid Interactive. Liquid’s expertise in character animation, digital learning and mental health helped bring the project to life.

To experience InsideU, go to https://insideu.colorado.edu https://www.colorado.edu/crowninstitute/insideu

What They're Saying:

Dr. Sam Hubley, an Assistant Research Professor at the Crown Institute, University of Colorado Boulder: “By combining science, health education and brilliant animation, we have a golden opportunity to engage millions of young people to learn about their emotions and foster better relationships with others, during childhood and throughout their lives.”

Julie Arbuckle, a Mental Health Team Member from Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver: "InsideU has been a huge hit for the Club members I work with. They are beyond excited for the next emotion lessons to come out."