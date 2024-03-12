Event Recap: D23 Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Disney Springs Bash

15 years ago, life changed for Disney Fans with the creation of D23 “The Official Disney Fan Club.” Over the past 15 years, there have been events all around the world — and, on March 10th, the 15h anniversary of the club was celebrated with a massive party at Splitsville Luxury Lanes at Disney Springs.

The party actually started earlier in the day at the Coronado Springs Resort Convention Center where guests could pick up the credentials and event gift along with any of the pins they had purchased through a random selection process. This was a great start to the day as members could mingle and pin trade, as well as the gifts were very cool.

The event-exclusive “Cosmic Blue” variant of the Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Mouse Figurine from the 2024 D23 Magic & Mystery Gold Member Collector Set, along with a D23 event-exclusive D23 15th Anniversary Pin really stands out as one of my favorite gifts from events over the years. Plus, it made me really excited for my 2024 D23 Gold Member Collector Set.

The party itself was held from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and was touted as free play for bowling — which was where the big hiccup for the night happened. One thing Disney fans seem to be known for is waiting in line and, at one point, the queue to get in had stretched almost to the Landing area of Disney Springs. This seemed to be the big complaint of the evening due to the sign up process to bowl.

Once all the members and guests were able to make it inside, Splitsville there was plenty of food and sodas, plus adult beverages were available for an additional cost. I have had the chance to dine here many times and I have to say how impressed I was that the quality of food held to the high expectations from the past even though they were pumping out pizzas and a few other options non-stop. Come to think of it, I don’t recall seeing any of the tables having any empty spots once during the entire evening.

At first it seemed as though there wouldn’t be enough seating, but as everyone settled in, the evening really became a fun gathering of Disney Fans sharing tables and making new friends. Throughout the building were photo ops as well as an old school photo booth that gave guests the opportunity to capture some of the memories of the evening and a reason to walk around and grab more food.

The other hot ticket (besides the bowling) was the Everglazed donuts. The area between Splitsville and Everglazed was closed off, offering guests an area to enjoy a DJ, drinks, and more food as well as pick up a complementary donut and drink. This area really did pick up as the night went on with the DJ on one end of the alley and live entertainment taking requests at the other end at the Splitsville outdoor bar.

Overall, the evening (once past the hiccup to get in) was a nice way to gather with fellow D23 Gold Members and celebrate this great milestone.

For more information about upcoming events and or become a member yourself, you can do so here D23.com/join/