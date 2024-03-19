Walt Disney Archives Presents “A Great Big Beautiful Car Show” Coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

At each D23 Expo event in year’s past, the Walt Disney Archives has hosted a specially curated exhibition, and this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is no exception!

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Archives will host a first-of-its-kind exhibition entitled “A Great Big Beautiful Car Show.”

Details have not yet been shared regarding what we’ll see in the event, but from the name, we can deduce that it will be focused on Disney cars from films and parks.

We got a small sneak preview of some of the cars that will be on display while at Grand Central Air Terminal in Glendale, CA for the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event announcement.

First, we saw Cruella’s 1974 Panther De Ville from the 2021 Cruella film.

Lastly, High School Musical fans will love Sharpay’s 2008 Honda S2000 Convertible from High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

