D23 Member Tickets Available For Special Anaheim Angels Game Ahead of D23: The Ultimate Fan Event

Ahead of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event next summer in Anaheim, D23 Members are being invited to purchase tickets to an Anaheim Angels game ahead of the event kickoff.

What’s Happening:

D23 Members are invited to join for a day of fun during D23 Day at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA, as the Angels take on the New York Mets, next August as part of the countdown to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event coming to Anaheim next year.

The game will be themed to D23, and the exciting game celebrates the countdown to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which was revealed earlier this year.

The D23: Ultimate Fan Event will be taking place in Anaheim, California from August 9th through the 11th. While the event will once again be taking over the Anaheim Convention Center, it will also apparently feature elements and activations across the city. This will include nightly events at the Honda Center, which is home to the Anaheim Ducks.

Tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will go on sale in Spring 2024, with ticketing options to be announced later for access to the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center.

D23 Members should purchase their tickets to the special Angels game through this link ONLY

The game is pretty far out on the schedule right now, and more exciting details of the game are expected to be announced in the future.

Your ticket purchased through the link above will include:

Reserved discounted-seating tickets for the August 4, 2024, Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets game at Angel Stadium

A D23 Commemorative Gift

The game is currently scheduled for 1:07 p.m. PT. ESPN

Worth Noting:

Each attendee must have a ticket for entry.

Guests will receive tickets to the game via the MLB Ballpark App. The app will need to be downloaded to a smartphone for ticket delivery.

Important Note: The email address you use when buying tickets must match the email address you use for your MLB Ballpark App Account.

There are a limited number of tickets available while supplies last.

Parking is NOT included in the cost of the ticket. Please visit https://www.mlb.com/angels/ballpark/transportation/directions

Ticketed D23 Members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place, as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event.

Once purchased, tickets cannot be refunded or exchanged. For full ticket terms and conditions, please visit https://www.mlb.com/angels/tickets/ticketback