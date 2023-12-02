D23 to Host Digital Premiere of Don Hahn’s New Documentary “Westward Walt” on Tuesday, December 5th

D23 Gold Members will have the chance to learn more about Walt Disney’s journey to California 100 years ago with the exclusive digital premiere of Don Hahn’s new documentary, Westward Walt.
What’s Happening:
- On December 5th, Walt’s birthday, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club invites Gold Members for a special digital premiere of Disney Legend Don Hahn’s new documentary, Westward Walt.
- Dial the clock back to the early 20th century and learn how brothers Walt and Roy Disney’s childhoods in the Midwest led to their journey to Los Angeles, where the two would establish the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio—the beginning of what is now The Walt Disney Company.
- Join D23 for the virtual premiere of this documentary, featuring a live Q&A with Director Don Hahn, direct from The Walt Disney Family Museum following the film.
- Westward Walt is a new documentary from Hahn that chronicles the incredible events that led Walt to open a Hollywood animation studio with his brother, Roy, 100 years ago. The film is narrated by Walt and Roy, who tell their own story through archival interviews and never-before-seen photography and film footage.
- Additionally, D23 Members can purchase up to two tickets per membership for an in-person celebration of the film at The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, CA here.
- This is a special offer for D23 Members that is otherwise reserved only for members of the museum, and is only available for the screening of Westward Walt on December 5th, 2023.
- Tickets are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and registration is required to attend. Children 5 and under are free.
- The Walt Disney Family Museum event is not a D23 event.
- For more details and to get tickets for the digital premiere, click here.