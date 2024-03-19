Ticket Options and Pricing for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Announced

This morning, several details for this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event were revealed — including ticketing information and pricing.

What’s happening:

When it comes to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, guests will have a few ticket options.

As previously announced, in addition to taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center, this year’s event will hold nightly happenings at the Honda Center.

In turn, guests can purchase tickets for the Convention Center portion of the event only , or can select a ticket that also provides them an assigned seat at Honda Center each night.

, or can select a ticket that also provides them an assigned seat at Honda Center each night. The general ticket on-sale date is March 28th at noon Pacific — however, D23 Gold Members can take advantage of a special presale starting March 26th at noon Pacific and Visa cardholders can buy beginning March 27th at noon Pacific.

D23 Ticket Options:

Overall, there are three main ticket types that guests should know about: D23 Fan Pass D23 Ultimate Fan Pass D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass

With the D23 Fan Pass , guests will have access to the Anaheim Convention Center portion of the event only (no Honda Center events).

, guests will have access to the Anaheim Convention Center portion of the event (no Honda Center events). This option will be available as a 3-Day ticket or as individual day tickets.

The Ultimate Fan Pass will include access to the Anaheim Convention Center events as well as an assigned seat for the Honda Center event that night.

will include access to the Anaheim Convention Center events as well as an assigned seat for the Honda Center event that night. This option is also available as a 3-Day ticket or as individual day tickets.

Finally, the Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass includes access to the Anaheim Convention Center events and upgrades the assigned Honda Center seat each night to a floor seat (same seat each night).

includes access to the Anaheim Convention Center events and upgrades the assigned Honda Center seat each night to a floor seat (same seat each night). The D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass is only available as a 3-Day Ticket — and is exclusive to D23 Gold Members.

Notably, for passes that include Honda Center events, the price of the ticket may vary based on the seat selected.

Regarding seating:

When guests purchase their tickets, they’ll be able to select their Honda Center seating as well (if applicable).

Because of this, guests looking to reserve seats next to each other are encouraged to purchase their tickets together.

Ticket Pricing:

D23 Fan Pass (Anaheim Convention Center only) 1-Day Pass Gold Members: $79/ticket General Members: $89/ticket 3-Day Pass Gold Members: $209/ticket General Members: $259/ticket

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 1-Day Pass $99/ticket: 400 Level Upper Rows $149/ticket: 400 Level Lower Rows $189/ticket: 200 Level Stage Adjacent $249/ticket: 200 Level 3-Day Pass $297/ticket: 400 Level Upper Rows $447/ticket: 400 Level Lower Rows $567/ticket: 200 Level Stage Adjacent $747/ticket: 200 Level

D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket (Gold Members only) 3-Day Pass $999/ticket: 100 Level, Sections 110-112 $1,499/ticket: 100 Level, Sections 107-109 $2,099/ticket: 100 Level, Sections 104-106 $2,599/ticket: 100 Level, Sections 101-103



D23 is making a number of announcements about D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this morning, so be sure to follow us for all the details!