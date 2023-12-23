Last Chance For Big Savings on D23 Gold and Gold Duo Memberships

It’s the last chance for those interested in a D23 Gold or Gold Duo Membership to enjoy big savings on the cost of annual membership in the Official Disney Fan Club.

D23 is reminding folks that this is their last chance to get 40% off of a new D23 Gold of Gold Duo Membership for the year.

With the final offer of 2023, those interested can head to the official site here

With the D23 Gold or Gold Duo Membership, fans can get an exclusive Mickey Mouse “Leader of the Club” Milestone Statue, special discounts, access to member-only events, and more!

Gold Members also get their quarterly publication, getting four issues of Disney twenty-three with all-access interviews and stories, as well as the FanFare weekly newsletter, so that fans can stay in the loop on all things Disney.

Important to note for Gold Duo Members, The initial subscriber and purchaser of the Gold Duo Plan will be designated as the primary member, and the additional secondary membership will be designated as the affiliate member. The primary member is responsible for the annual membership payment and receives the Gold Member Collector Set and four quarterly publications. The primary member determines the identity of the affiliate member and is responsible for providing the affiliate member with his or her D23 Gold Membership information to activate the membership. The affiliate's D23 Gold Membership will terminate at the end of the annual Gold Duo Plan term, and the primary member will be responsible for either renewing or changing the identity of the affiliate member in connection with each renewal of the annual membership.

Both, the primary and the affiliate member are both D23 Gold Members, able to enjoy more of D23 Gold Membership independently. Both receive personalized Gold Member Cards and Gold Member Certificates. Each receiving access to virtual and in-person events, plus the ability for each Gold member to bring Guest(s) to select events. Each receiving access to special D23 Gold offers, including early access, discounts, and exclusive merchandise opportunities.