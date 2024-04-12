Star Wars Celebration Japan Mini Poster Available for D23 Gold Members

Star Wars Celebration will be returning to Japan next year for the first time since 2008. And for D23 Gold Members, a special complimentary mini poster will be available.
- D23 Gold Members will receive an exclusive 8″ x 6″ mini poster of the Star Wars Celebration Key Art with the purchase of any 3-Day, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday Adult or Kids ticket using the D23 ticket purchasing link.
- Inspired by the traditional Japanese ink painting style known as sumi-e, the 2025 Key Art features the looming presence of Darth Vader accompanied by beautiful cherry blossoms and sweeping ink strokes. X-wings, TIE fighters, and Imperial AT-AT walkers feature prominently in the foreground, while the Rising Sun—Mount Fuji contained within—completes the stunning piece.
- The D23 ticket purchasing link will be added here by Thursday, May 2 at 7:00 PM ET, when Star Wars Celebration tickets go on sale to the public.
- The poster will be mailed to Gold Members directly with their ticket prior to the event at the address provided during checkout.
More on Star Wars Celebration:
- Star Wars Celebration will take place April 18th-20th, 2025 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.
- Star Wars Celebration is an event filled with major announcements, immersive exhibits, an interactive show floor, screenings, exclusive merchandise, celebrity guests, panels, autograph sessions, fan-inspired activities, costumes, and other surprises.
- This event is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience where memories are made, families are brought together, old friends are reunited, and new friendships forged—all in the setting of the ever-evolving Star Wars universe.
