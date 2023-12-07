D23 Members Can Receive 20% Off Yuletide Cinemaland: Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in Los Angeles

D23 Members can receive 20% Off Yuletide Cinemaland: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas at Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles.
What’s Happening:
- D23 Members receive 20% Off Yuletide Cinemaland: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas presented by Street Food Cinema, located at Heritage Square Museum, 3510 Pasadena Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90031.
- Celebrate the holidays at Yuletide Cinemaland with a screening of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas at Heritage Square Museum.
- Enjoy Victorian home tours, specialty themed cocktails and hot beverages, themed photo ops, Santa Claus, piano sing-alongs, and more.
- Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the movie starts at 6:30 p.m.
- This expires December 17, 2023.
To redeem your offer online, please follow the instructions below:
- Visit Street Food Cinema.
- Upon checkout, enter promo code where it says “Enter Promo Code” and select the + button.