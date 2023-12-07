D23 Members Can Receive 20% Off Yuletide Cinemaland: Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in Los Angeles

D23 Members can receive 20% Off Yuletide Cinemaland: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas at Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles.

What’s Happening:

D23 Members receive 20% Off Yuletide Cinemaland: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas presented by Street Food Cinema, located at Heritage Square Museum, 3510 Pasadena Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90031.

Celebrate the holidays at Yuletide Cinemaland with a screening of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas at Heritage Square Museum.

at Heritage Square Museum. Enjoy Victorian home tours, specialty themed cocktails and hot beverages, themed photo ops, Santa Claus, piano sing-alongs, and more.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the movie starts at 6:30 p.m.

This expires December 17, 2023.

To redeem your offer online, please follow the instructions below: