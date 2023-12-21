D23 Hosting Preview of “Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume” Exhibit at the Birmingham Museum of Art on February 15th

D23 Members have the opportunity to see Disney costumes and more at the Birmingham Museum of Art for a special event preview on February 15th, 2024.

What’s Happening:

Don’t miss your chance to journey through the magic and wonder of Disney costumes and storytelling at the Birmingham Museum of Art! You are invited to a D23 Member-exclusive special preview event featuring the Walt Disney Archives Exhibition Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume.

In addition to being among the first to view the exhibit at its newest location—the Birmingham Museum of Art in Birmingham, Alabama—attendees will also attend a special presentation and Q&A by the Walt Disney Archives about the creation, curation, and development of the exhibit, receive a commemorative gift and credential, with a selection of passed hors d’oeuvres and nonalcoholic beverages, along with adult beverages available for purchase.

Costumes are welcome as D23 debuts this exhibit at its latest location.

Tickets:

Gold Members – $75 (+ $7 processing fee) per ticket

General Members – $85 (+7 processing fee) per ticket

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 22nd, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PT/ 1:00 p.m. ET,

About the Exhibit:

This exhibit, which guests were first able to experience at D23 Expo 2019, includes costumes from some of Hollywood’s preeminent designers, past and present—including Academy Award winners Colleen Atwood and Sandy Powell, as well as Emmy winner Ellen Mirojnick and Emmy nominees Eduardo Castro and Penny Rose.

Visitors will experience “Cinderella’s Workshop,” a gallery featuring the beloved fairy-tale character’s dresses from her numerous Disney incarnations, including 1997’s Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella; 2014’s Into the Woods; the 2015 live-action reimagining of the animated masterpiece Cinderella ; and the ABC Once Upon a Time

; and the The main gallery will be divided into three sections: “Disney Heroes,” “Disney Villains,” and “Spaces Between,” reserved for the antiheroes whose fascinating journeys make them among Disney’s most complex characters.

Among the costumes included in the “Disney Heroes'' section are Belle’s village dress from Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (2022) and her iconic yellow ballgown from 2017’s Beauty and the Beast; Giselle and Prince Edward’s costumes from 2007’s Enchanted; and two Mary Poppins Returns Hocus Pocus 2 Cinderella ; and the dress worn by the incomparable Bette Davis in 1978’s Return from Witch Mountain.

(2022) and her iconic yellow ballgown from 2017’s Giselle and Prince Edward’s costumes from 2007’s Enchanted; and two ; and the dress worn by the incomparable Bette Davis in 1978’s “Spaces Between” includes Maleficent’s (Angelina Jolie) gown from the 2014 film, as well as the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla) and Captain Hook’s (Colin O’Donoghue) costumes from Once Upon a Time.

Details:

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. CST at the Birmingham Museum of Art in Birmingham, Alabama. Check-in will begin at 4:00 p.m. CST.

The event includes access to the museum’s full collection of galleries along with an exclusive timed entry for a private preview of Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume between 4:30–6:30 p.m. CST.

A light food and beverage reception will be available in the museum lobby throughout this special two-hour window.

After the private preview, D23 Members are invited to an exclusive presentation and Q&A with staff from the Walt Disney Archives from 6:30–7:30 p.m. CST in the museum theater.

Following the presentation, D23 Members will be able to enjoy shopping at the gift shop, a book signing with the Walt Disney Archives, and continued access to the exhibition, museum, and reception in the lobby alongside museum members until 9:00 p.m. CST.

This event includes:

Exclusive time to tour Walt Disney Archives’ Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume exhibit before it opens to the general public

After-hours access to all galleries at the Birmingham Museum of Art

A special presentation by the Walt Disney Archives about the exhibition

Commemorative Gift

Commemorative Credential

Light food & beverage options

Private access to museum gift shop

Book signing by the Walt Disney Archives

Mix and mingle reception with museum members

Notes:

D23 Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to 3 guests.

Each attendee must have a ticket in their possession for entry.

There are a limited number of tickets available. D23 Members must log in by using their D23 Member account information when reserving tickets.

All guests under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to attend this D23 event and will require an event ticket for admission.

Guests who are age 21+ are required to present valid government issued photo IDs to consume alcoholic beverages.

D23 Members who do not bring their membership card and tickets may not be admitted to the event. Membership card may be a physical card or a digital membership card found in the D23 App.

Ticketed Members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place, as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event. D23 Members must be present or guests will not gain admittance to the event.