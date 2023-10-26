D23’s Light Up the Season Event Returning to The Walt Disney Studios Lot in December

Just in time for the winter holidays, D23 will be bringing back the popular Light Up the Season event at The Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California on December 10.
- More information on the event will be available soon and tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 3.
- Last year, Mike got to attend Light Up the Season and enjoy a festive night of fun and entertainment.
- The event featured photo ops, a crafts area, a Disney Fine Art booth, a popcorn stand, exclusive screenings of holiday favorites and much more.
- Those in attendance also got to enjoy the talents of the Disney Cast Member choir called MeloD23 (which counts Director of the Disney Archives Becky Cline among its members).
More benefits for D23 Gold Members:
- In addition to many great benefits, D23 Gold Members also receive the 2023 Gold Member Collector Set, which features the Mickey Mouse “Leader of the Club” Milestone Statue, when renewing or joining this year.
- This once-in-a-century celebratory collector set will only be available until the end of the year, and a D23 Gold Membership also makes the perfect holiday gift for the ultimate Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars fans.
- Fans looking to treasure this one-of-a-kind collectible can do so by ordering a D23 Gold Membership through December 31, 2023.
- Additionally, Disney twenty-three is delivered directly to fans’ doorsteps and is included as a benefit of their D23 Gold Membership.
- The latest issue will begin arriving before the end of November.