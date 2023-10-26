D23’s Light Up the Season Event Returning to The Walt Disney Studios Lot in December

Just in time for the winter holidays, D23 will be bringing back the popular Light Up the Season event at The Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California on December 10.

More information on the event will be available soon and tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 3.

Last year, Mike got to attend Light Up the Season and enjoy a festive night of fun and entertainment

The event featured photo ops, a crafts area, a Disney Fine Art booth, a popcorn stand, exclusive screenings of holiday favorites and much more.

Those in attendance also got to enjoy the talents of the Disney Cast Member choir called MeloD23 (which counts Director of the Disney Archives Becky Cline among its members).

