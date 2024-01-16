Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officier Dave Filoni to Receive The George Pal Memorial Award at the 51st Annual Saturn Awards

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films has announced that noted animator, storyteller and producer Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), will be receiving the highly prestigious George Pal Memorial Award at this year’s 51st Annual Saturn Awards.

What’s Happening:

The Award will be presented to Filoni at the upcoming 51st Annual Saturn Awards, set to take place on February 4th, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. PST, hosted by Joel McHale.

Filoni’s exceptional storytelling abilities combined with his deep understanding of Star Wars lore has introduced some of the most popular series, stories and characters to a galaxy far, far away. His dedication to maintaining the integrity of the franchise while pushing creative boundaries has earned him immense respect from fans and industry professionals alike. Filoni’s work is characterized by his ability to blend action, emotion and mythology, creating compelling narratives that resonate with fans of all ages and his passion for the franchise shines through in every project he undertakes.

Dave Filoni realized a lifelong dream in 2005 when he was selected by George Lucas to help build Lucasfilm's animation studio from the ground up and create the company's first series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Over a span of seven seasons, and more than 100 episodes, The Clone Wars won four Emmy Awards.

Filoni is creator, writer, and executive producer on the critically acclaimed series Ahsoka, executive producer, episodic director, and writer on the Emmy Award-winning series The Mandalorian, as well as its spin off series The Book of Boba Fett. Filoni is the creator and executive producer of the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Tales of the Jedi. He is also executive producing the upcoming Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew. Dave was recently promoted to Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm.

Named after legendary filmmaker and animator George Pal (War of the Worlds, The Time Machine), the George Pal Memorial Award is presented on rare occasions to a filmmaker who embodies a sense of wonder, imagination, and mastery of the fantastic in cinematic storytelling.

, ), the George Pal Memorial Award is presented on rare occasions to a filmmaker who embodies a sense of wonder, imagination, and mastery of the fantastic in cinematic storytelling. Previous recipients include William Friedkin, Frank Marshall, Kathleen Kennedy, John Carpenter, Sam Raimi, Guillermo del Toro and the legendary Ray Harryhausen.

This year’s Saturn Awards celebrating the films and television programs within genre entertainment will be live streamed by the premium OTT linear channel and app from Electric Entertainment, ElectricNOW, the official streaming partner of the Saturn Awards.

What They’re Saying:

Academy President Robert Holguin and Saturn Awards producers Bradley and Kevin Marcus: “Dave’s work has had a profound impact on the Star Wars franchise, breathing new life into beloved characters and expanding the universe in exciting and unexpected ways. He is a true visionary in the world of animation and storytelling, and we are truly honored to bestow this very special award to him.”