David S. Goyer Says He Wrote an Unproduced “Star Wars” Script Meant for Guillermo del Toro to Direct

Writer-Producer-Director David S. Goyer appeared on the YouTube series “Happy Sad Confused” today to discuss several of his projects, but one that is making news is actually one that was unproduced. Goyer said he wrote a Star Wars script that was meant for Guillermo del Toro to direct.

Goyer – whose writing credits include The Dark Knight Trilogy , Netflix’s The Sandman and AppleTV+’s Foundation – said he wrote a script for a Star Wars film about four years ago that was meant to have Guillermo del Toro direct.

He went on to explain that he also wrote an "Origins of the Jedi" movie that would have taken place "25,000 years before the first Star Wars."

These would have been Goyer’s first Star Wars films, but not his first projects as he was the writer of Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series.

True. Can't say much. Maybe two letters "J" and "BB" is that three letters? https://t.co/qpGaSD3y7F — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 21, 2023