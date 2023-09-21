David S. Goyer Says He Wrote an Unproduced “Star Wars” Script Meant for Guillermo del Toro to Direct

Writer-Producer-Director David S. Goyer appeared on the YouTube series “Happy Sad Confused” today to discuss several of his projects, but one that is making news is actually one that was unproduced. Goyer said he wrote a Star Wars script that was meant for Guillermo del Toro to direct.
- Goyer – whose writing credits include The Dark Knight Trilogy, Netflix’s The Sandman and AppleTV+’s Foundation – said he wrote a script for a Star Wars film about four years ago that was meant to have Guillermo del Toro direct.
- He went on to explain that he also wrote an “Origins of the Jedi” movie that would have taken place “25,000 years before the first Star Wars.”
- These would have been Goyer’s first Star Wars films, but not his first projects as he was the writer of Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series.
- Del Toro then took to X to respond to the clip from the nearly-hour-long interview with Goyer, confirming the news but also explaining that he can’t say much about the canceled project.
- He did, however, give fans a tease about the project, explaining that the only three letters he can say are “J” and “BB.”
- As a director, del Toro is known for films like Hellboy, Pacific Rim and The Shape of Water.
- He has also written films like Pan’s Labyrinth, Crimson Peak and The Hobbit series.
- You can watch the full David S. Goyer interview below: