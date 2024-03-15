DCappella’s RJ Woessner Releases Debut Solo Single “Synchronized”

Known for his performances and talents that he brought to Disney’s DCappella, RJ Woessner has announced the next step in his musical journey with his debut single, “Synchronized.”

What’s Happening:

RJ Woessner, the versatile vocal artist known for his tenure with Disney's DCappella, announces his foray into solo songwriting with the release of his debut single, "Synchronized."

Available now on all major platforms, "Synchronized" marks a new chapter in RJ's musical journey, showcasing his diverse talents and innovative approach to music.

From Disney recording artist/arranger to his rise as an international orchestral soloist, RJ Woessner has consistently defied categorization. As the tenor of Disney's DCappella, the globally acclaimed a cappella group signed to Walt Disney Records, RJ has garnered over 37 million combined video views and 155 million combined audio streams, solidifying his status as a dynamic performer with a dedicated fanbase.

"Synchronized", part of his upcoming EP, was crafted during his time on tour with Disney's DCappella, with some of the tracks recorded at Universal Music Japan in Tokyo. Fellow DCappella band member Antonio Fernandez collaborated with RJ as producer on the upcoming EP.

In addition to his work with Disney's DCappella, RJ has performed with globally renowned artists and orchestras, including recent performances as a guest artist on the "Disney Songbook" tour in Taipei alongside pianists Lang Lang and Gina Alice.

"Synchronized" is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

What They’re Saying: