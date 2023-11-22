Deleted Scene from Marvel’s “WandaVision” Released Ahead of Blu-ray and 4K UHD Launch

Marvel’s WandaVision is set to be released on Blu-ray and 4K UHD next week and a new deleted scene from the series has surfaced ahead of the launch.

ahead of its release on Blu-ray and 4K UHD next week. The clip, titled “Ankle Bracelet,” sees Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) telling other agents to keep an eye out for their “missing witness.”

We also see Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters) sneaking to a firetruck and using bolt cutters to rid himself of his ankle monitor before running off to freedom.

Woo first came to Westview to investigate a missing persons case before being wrapped up in the fight between Wanda Maximoff and SWORD.

Bohner was held as a brainwashed captive of Agatha Harkness and made to believe he was Pietro Maximoff, Wanda’s deceased brother and former Avengers known as Quicksilver.

This deleted scene provides more closure to Bohner’s story as the last we saw of him in the series was Monica Rambeau escaping from him while he was still under Harkness’ control.

Watch the scene below:

More on WandaVision’s Blu-ray and 4K UHD release: