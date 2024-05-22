New Poster Revealed For “Descendants: The Rise Of Red”

The hype continues to build as we get closer to the premiere of Descendants: The Rise of Red in July with a new poster that has been shared by Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has shared a new poster for the highly-anticipated next installment in the Disney Descendants franchise, Descendants: The Rise of Red .

franchise, . In the poster, you can see a number of new and returning favorites from the franchise, including leads Red and Chloe taking up most of the poster, along with Uma, Queen of Hearts, and Cinderella along the bottom of the poster, among others.

Now Headmaster of Auradon Prep, former Villain Kid Uma extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red (Kylie Cantrall), the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora) from Wonderland. The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, especially against Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella’s (Brandy) perfectionist daughter Chloe (Malia Baker) as they travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set the young Queen of Hearts down her villainous path.

The cast also includes: China Anne McClain as Uma, the new principal at Auradon Prep Dara Reneé as Ursula’s sister Uliana Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella Joshua Colley as Young Hook Peder Lindell as Morgie Grace Narducci as Fay/Young Fairy Godmother Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin Paolo Montalban as King Charming Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmot her

Descendants: The Rise of Red is set to debut on Disney+ on July 12, 2024.

