“Descendants: The Rise of Red” Teaser and Poster Debut

Today, Disney+ released a new teaser and poster for Descendants: The Rise of Red, the next installment in the mega-hit Descendants franchise that features the teenage progeny of iconic Disney heroes and villains.

The music-driven Disney Original movie starts streaming Friday, July 12, exclusively on Disney+, followed by a special encore Friday, August 9, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel

The latest teaser introduces Kylie Cantrall as Red, princess of the hostile kingdom of Wonderland and Auradon’s newest Villain Kid (aka VK), who is caught “red-handed” by Malia Baker, who plays Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella and King Charming.