Return to Auradon with the Official Trailer for “Descendants: The Rise of Red”

The official trailer and key art have been released for Descendants: The Rise of Red, which will premiere on July 12th on Disney+.
- Today, Good Morning America and Disney+ released the official trailer and key art for Descendants: The Rise of Red, the next installment in the megahit Descendants franchise.
- Written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer, the movie is directed by Jennifer Phang.
- The music-driven Disney Original movie starts streaming Friday, July 12th, exclusively on Disney+, followed by a special encore Friday, August 9th, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel.
About Descendants: The Rise of Red
- Former Villain Kid (aka VK) Uma, now Auradon Prep’s new principal, extends an invite to the school to another VK — Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Wonderland.
- After the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red and Cinderella’s daughter Chloe travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.
Cast:
- Brandy
- Rita Ora
- Kylie Cantrall
- Malia Baker
- China Anne McClain
- Jeremy Swift
- Dara Reneé
- Ruby Rose Turner
- Morgan Dudley
- Paolo Montalban
- Melanie Paxson
- Leonardo Nam
- Joshua Colley
- Peder Lindell
Soundtrack:
- The music-driven franchise features seven new original songs, as well as reprises of the Descendants 2 hit “What’s My Name” and “So This is Love” from the animated classic Cinderella.
- The score is by Torin Borrowdale, and Ashley Wallen choreographed the exciting musical numbers.
- The soundtrack for Descendants: The Rise Of Red will be released on July 12th and is now available for preorder and pre-save.
