 Disney Receives Four Nominations for The 2024 Ambies Podcast Awards

The Walt Disney Company has received a total of four nominations for The Ambies, the awards for excellence in audio, hosted by The Podcast Academy.
- The Ambies celebrate excellence in podcasting and elevate awareness and status of podcasts as a unique and personal medium for entertainment, information, storytelling and expression.
- Podcasts cover a wide breadth of topics, but here at Laughing Place, our focus is on The Walt Disney Company. Here are the four nominations received for Disney projects this year:
- Start Here from ABC Audio – Best News Podcast
- Reclaimed: The Forgotten League from ABC Audio – Best Sports Podcast
- Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature from Disney Publishing Audio & ABC Audio – Best Podcast for Kids
- Women of Marvel from Marvel Entertainment – Best Entertainment Podcast
- Click here to view the full list of nominees for the 2024 Ambies.
- The fourth annual Ambies Awards Ceremony will be streamed LIVE via YouTube on March 26th, 2024 from Los Angeles, CA at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.