 Disney Receives Four Nominations for The 2024 Ambies Podcast Awards

The Walt Disney Company has received a total of four nominations for The Ambies, the awards for excellence in audio, hosted by The Podcast Academy.

What’s Happening:

  • The Ambies celebrate excellence in podcasting and elevate awareness and status of podcasts as a unique and personal medium for entertainment, information, storytelling and expression.
  • Podcasts cover a wide breadth of topics, but here at Laughing Place, our focus is on The Walt Disney Company. Here are the four nominations received for Disney projects this year:
  • Click here to view the full list of nominees for the 2024 Ambies.
  • The fourth annual Ambies Awards Ceremony will be streamed LIVE via YouTube on March 26th, 2024 from Los Angeles, CA at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

