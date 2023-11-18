Disney and Target Partner with Make-A-Wish for “Wish Together” Campaign

To celebrate the decades-long relationship between Disney and Make-A-Wish – as well as the November 22 release of Wish – fans across the country are invited to Wish Together and discover all the ways we can help foster life-changing wish granting for children with critical illness through Make-A-Wish.

Goals of the “Wish Together” campaign include: Drive positive awareness around the release of “Wish” in theaters. Raise awareness of and generate support for Make-A-Wish. Highlight the more than 40-year relationship between Disney and Make-A-Wish. Unlock new funds for Make-A-Wish through a Disney donation tied to a sweepstakes and other campaign activations.

We attended a special “Wish Together” screening event at Disney Springs

Target has joined the “Wish Together” campaign, which celebrates Disney’s decades-long relationship with Make-A-Wish and invites fans to join them to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Target will celebrate Make-A-Wish alumni, families, volunteers, and community members by welcoming them to one of five early screenings of Wish on November 18 across the U.S.

on November 18 across the U.S. Disney Wish products are now available at Target including an exclusive soundtrack vinyl, toys and more.

products are now available at Target including an exclusive soundtrack vinyl, toys and more. Visit Disney.com/WishTogether

About Wish: