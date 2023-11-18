Disney and Target Partner with Make-A-Wish for “Wish Together” Campaign

To celebrate the decades-long relationship between Disney and Make-A-Wish – as well as the November 22 release of Wish – fans across the country are invited to Wish Together and discover all the ways we can help foster life-changing wish granting for children with critical illness through Make-A-Wish.
- Goals of the “Wish Together” campaign include:
- Drive positive awareness around the release of “Wish” in theaters.
- Raise awareness of and generate support for Make-A-Wish.
- Highlight the more than 40-year relationship between Disney and Make-A-Wish.
- Unlock new funds for Make-A-Wish through a Disney donation tied to a sweepstakes and other campaign activations.
- We attended a special “Wish Together” screening event at Disney Springs today:
- Target has joined the “Wish Together” campaign, which celebrates Disney’s decades-long relationship with Make-A-Wish and invites fans to join them to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
- Target will celebrate Make-A-Wish alumni, families, volunteers, and community members by welcoming them to one of five early screenings of Wish on November 18 across the U.S.
- Disney Wish products are now available at Target including an exclusive soundtrack vinyl, toys and more.
About Wish:
- Wish takes place once upon a time in Rosas—a fantastical, fictional island where wishes can literally and magically come true. When Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, learns a hard truth, she makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.
- Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.