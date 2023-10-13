Disney and TikTok Partner for Unique Interactive Experience in Celebration of Disney100

Beginning on October 16 in honor of The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary, TikTok will be giving the passionate community of Disney enthusiasts on their platform a first-of-its-kind destination within TikTok that invites Disney fans to a unique interactive experience where stories, magic, and memories come together.

Fans will be able to watch videos from across Disney's brands, create their own videos with Disney music and effects, play daily Disney trivia, and collect and trade "Character Cards" of favorite characters to win unique profile frames to show off their fandom.

With more than 48 Disney handles participating, the four-week activation will be live in 24 regions around the globe, highlighting the breadth of content from The Walt Disney Company.

Whether they celebrate legacy films, heroes from the Marvel universe (277B views) or newer classics like Encanto (31.8B views), Disney fans come to TikTok to connect and create entertaining, insightful videos that make the shared Disney experience on TikTok special.

In addition, TikTok is curating a special Disney100 Playlist featuring some of the most popular hits from the Disney catalog, including songs from classic movies like Cinderella and The Lion King as well as the upcoming Wish, alongside hits from the likes of Toy Story and High School Musical.

