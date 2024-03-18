Disney Animation’s “Wish” Arriving on Disney+ Next Month

Disney Fans who didn’t make it out to the theater to see the latest animated film from Walt Disney Animation Studios are finally getting their…wish… when Wish arrives on Disney+ next month.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced that their original musical-comedy Wish will soon be arriving for all subscribers to stream on Disney+ beginning April 3rd.
- There, the film will be welcoming subscribers to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star.
- In the Golden Globe-nominated movie, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe – the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico – to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.
- Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, and produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones.
- Wish features a screenplay by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, and original score by composer Dave Metzger.
- Wish originally arrived in theaters in November of 2023, and is now available for purchase in digital formats, and recently became available on Blu-Ray and other physical media.
