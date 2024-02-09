Reports Indicate Disney Paid $75 Million For Exclusive Streaming Rights To “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”

Disney paid Taylor Swift more than $75 million to exclusively stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) on Disney+ worldwide, according to a report from Variety.

What’s Happening:

It is also reported that Disney had outbid Netflix and Universal for the streaming rights.

The Disney+ version of the film, which arrived in theaters back in October, is set to include 5 songs that were not featured in the theatrical release of the film.

Several days ago, Disney+ announced that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), which is the concert film in its entirety for the first time, and includes the song “Cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs, will make its streaming debut on March 15, 2024, exclusively on Disney+.

The history-making, cinematic experience from 14-time GRAMMY-winning artist, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is directed by Sam Wrench, and grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.

The newly expanded version of the film will feature the aforementioned bonus song from the 2020 album Folklore, plus four acoustic songs which are still unknown at this time. Both Taylor and Disney are remaining tight-lipped on the titles.

Based on Variety's analysis "Death by a Thousand Cuts" "Maroon" "You Are in Love" "I Can See You."

Universal Pictures distributed the digital release of the film, released back in December, and that version includes three bonus songs not seen in theaters, "Wildest Dreams," "The Archer"

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) arrives on Disney+ on March 15th.

What They’re Saying:

Disney CEO Bob Iger: “The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+.”