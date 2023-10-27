Global Launch of “Disney Dreamlight Valley” Set for December 5th, Will Not Be Free-to-Play as Originally Planned

Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to leave its year-long “early access” phase on December 5th, and will become a paid offering, instead of being free-to-play, as originally planned.

According to Variety Disney Dreamlight Valley will become a paid offering upon its global launch on December 5th.

This goes against the original assurance to users that the game would be free-to-play, at the start of its beta phase a year ago.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will now remain a paid offering with different priced tier levels and require an expansion pack purchase of its next major update, “A Rift in Time.”

Existing Dreamlight Valley players, who had to purchase an early access version of the game, dubbed "Founder's" packs, in order to play during the year-long beta phase, will keep their access to the game, their Moonstones (the in-game currency that can be earned or purchased with real dollars) and their saved game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley ’s original Founder’s packs will be discontinued on December 4th.

Beginning the following day, Disney Dreamlight Valley will be offered at multiple paid tiers, with the higher levels offering the core game, plus additional features.

On its own, the core game, which includes no exclusive content and no access to new story-progressing expansion packs, will cost $39.99.

The other options are the “Cozy Edition” of the game, which is the previously announced physical copy version of the game that opened for pre-orders in August and became available October 27th, for $49.99; and the “Gold Edition,” a digital version of the game, for $69.99.

Only the Gold Edition will give players access to the expansion pack “A Rift in Time,” which will launch December 5th as the next storyline in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Additional details regarding “A Rift in Time” will be shared during a livestream from Disney and Gameloft on November 1st.

As a thank you to Early Access players, all unique cosmetic items included in the upcoming Gold Edition will be given free of charge to any player who purchases and claims a Founder’s Pack in-game on or before December 4th, no matter the tier.

Not only that, but all Founders will also receive 2,500 Moonstones to celebrate this exciting moment!

