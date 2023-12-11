“Disney Illusion Island” To Introduce Free Update To Acclaimed Game

Disney Games and Dlala Studios have revealed special new content that is coming to Disney Illusion Island later this week, with the “Keeper Up” update.

Just in time for the holiday season, Disney Games, in collaboration with developer Dlala Studios, have revealed special new content for Disney Illusion Island , free for owners of the game.

The Keeper Up update is set to launch on December 13th for the critically acclaimed 2D platform adventure, featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, who are on a whimsical journey through the island of Monoth.

In this fast-paced new experience, players must try and beat the clock and show off their parkour prowess, thanks to a set of new challenges arranged by the “Mavens of Monoth”, a group of ‘old Monoth’ enthusiasts who want to see if anyone knows how to navigate these lands better (and faster) than them. Upon entering a course, a timer will tick away as players scramble to grab collectibles through remixed areas of the world, making their way to the finish line in the best time possible.

Alongside the new ‘Mavens of Monoth Time Trials’ feature, Disney Illusion Island will also receive a host of quality of life updates, including new accessibility features, new gallery unlocks, and an updated map, making this the perfect time to join Mickey and gang on their unforgettable adventure.

Alongside the new 'Mavens of Monoth Time Trials' feature, Disney Illusion Island will also receive a host of quality of life updates, including new accessibility features, new gallery unlocks, and an updated map, making this the perfect time to join Mickey and gang on their unforgettable adventure. Disney Illusion Island is available for $39.99, exclusively for Nintendo Switch on the Nintendo eShop and at retail locations.

The Fab Four have been summoned to the mysterious island of Monoth to embark on a dangerous mission. Three magical Tomes – powerful books used to protect the island – have been taken, throwing Monoth into chaos! Vowing to be the heroes Monoth needs, Mickey & Friends set off on a perilous quest to explore this vast, unknown world to recover the mystical books. But the journey will not be easy, and with intrigue afoot, not everything is what it seems on this “Illusion Island”

Choose your favorite character – Mickey, Minnie, Donald, or Goofy – and embark on a grand adventure solo or grab up to three friends in this cooperative 2D adventure platformer. Run, swim, swing, and jump your way through the beautifully hand-crafted world and discover rich biomes and environments as you try to save the world from disaster! Unlock powerful abilities, solve fun puzzles and take on epic boss battles, discover hidden secrets, and meet a cast of original characters as you travel through the never-before-seen island of Monoth.

Featuring fully-voiced animated cutscenes and a magically orchestrated original score, Disney Illusion Island is Mickey Mouse’s triumphant return to games.