Disney Junior To Debut New Stop-Motion Shorts And Holiday Programming During “Disney Junior Magical Holidays”

Disney Junior is set to bring holiday cheer to kids and families with festive programming premiering throughout the season, including the debut of new stop-motion shorts, Mickey’s Christmas Tales.

What’s Happening:

Holiday episodes and specials premiering all season long include the following:

The Buds brave a blizzard to reunite a family for Christmas. Then, the Firebuds take part in the Motopolis New Year’s Day parade. Harvey Guillén ( Mickey Mouse Funhouse ) guest stars as Uncle Tad in “Blizzard Buds” and LaChanze (Broadway’s The Color Purple ) recurs as Jayden’s mom, Jenna, in “Parade Escapade.”

Wednesday, Nov. 1, on Disney+ ; Thursday, Nov. 30 (10:00 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior

In this extended version of last year’s stop-motion special, Mickey, Minnie and their pals travel to the North Pole to save Christmas when Pluto causes Santa to lose all his presents.

Mickey, Minnie and their pals celebrate the holiday season. The five stop-motion shorts are a collaboration between Disney and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. John Harvatine IV (“The Simpsons”) serves as director.

Monday, Nov. 27 (10:25 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior; Wednesday, Nov. 29, on Disney+

Monday, Nov. 27 (9:55 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior; Wednesday, Dec. 13, on Disney+

Santa Paws’ sleigh crashes on Christmas Eve and needs help delivering toys. Then, when it snows in Petsburg, the ice makes everything slippery.

Monday, Nov. 27 (10:00 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior; Wednesday, Dec. 20, on Disney+

Minnie and Daisy’s friends get stuck in the snow while headed to the campsite for Christmas.

Monday, Nov. 27 (10:55 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior

When Cat Burglar steals Christmas gifts from all over Kittydale, the SuperKitties have to recover the stolen presents. Justin Guarini (“ American Idol “) reprises his role as Cat Burglar.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 (10:00 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior; Wednesday, Dec. 6, on Disney+

Wednesday, Nov. 29 (10:00 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior; Wednesday, Dec. 13, on Disney+

A winter storm changes Minnie’s plans for a picnic in Fairy Square. Then, Minnie and her friends hope the Snow Princess will visit the snow castle at Winter Mountain.

Friday, Dec. 1 (10:00 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior; Wednesday, Dec. 13, on Disney+

When Santa crash lands in Funhouse Forest, Mickey, Minnie and the gang help him deliver presents to Majestica, Halloweenville and Winter Mountain. Brock Powell (“Mickey Saves Christmas”) guest stars as Santa.