Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Your Favorite Disney Junior Series

Special Valentine’s Day themed episodes of programs are set to take over Disney Junior all month long, with a special “Super Pawesome Aww-Dorable Cuddle Week” marathon of SuperKitties from February 12th – 16th.

All Month Long, Disney Junior Will Feature Valentine's Day-themed Episodes of its most popular Series and will also host a "Super Pawesome Aww-dorable Cuddle Week" SuperKitties Marathon from February 12-16.

SuperKitties, Me & Mickey Shorts, Marvel ’s Spidey & His Amazing Friends, Pupstruction , Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie, and Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

SuperKitties – “Vanishing Valentines”

The episode is currently airing on Disney Channel and Disney Junior and is also available on Disney+. In it, Mr. Puppypaws uses his glitter dragon to steal Valentine’s Day cards.

Me & Mickey shorts – “Valentine’s Day”

This episode is currently available on Disney Junior YouTube and will be available on Disney+ beginning February 14th. In the special short, Mickey celebrates Valentine's Day by making a homemade card and sharing a sweet treat. You can check out the episode below:

You can catch this special episode, currently airing on Disney Channel and Disney Junior, and watch as Gobby and Rhino try to ruin Valentine’s Day.

Pupstruction – “Valentine’s Day Dogs”

Currently airing on Disney Channel and Disney Junior and available on Disney+ on February 21, this special episode finds our friends as the post office is so overwhelmed on Valentine’s Day that it looks like no one will get their cards and gifts.

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie shorts – “My Bunny Valentine”

Premiering on Disney Junior YouTube on February 14th and available now on Disney+, Minnie and friends are about to deliver cards to their campers when they find a lost bunny who needs help.

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery – “A Heart Filled Harmony / Happy Cheshire Day”

Premiering on Disney Junior on February 12 at 7:15 a.m. and available now on Disney+, this episode finds The Queen and Rosa as they accidentally double book two singing groups for their Valentine's Day party.