Disney Legend Richard Sherman Passes Away at 95

Iconic songwriter and Disney Legend Richard Sherman has passed away. He was 95.

The two-time Oscar-winning songwriter died at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center on Saturday, May 25th.

Richard and Robert Sherman (who passed away in 2012) — better known as The Sherman Brothers — penned some of the most beloved tunes in the Disney songbook. This includes songs from films such as Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, and the Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh among others. Additionally, their work can still be heard in the Disney Parks, including “it’s a small world” and “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” from Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress. Richard was nominated for nine Oscars, won three Grammys, and had 24 gold and platinum selling albums. The Sherman Brothers are also known for having composed Walt Disney’s favorite song: “Feed the Birds.”

Both Sherman Brothers were named Disney Legends in 1990. They were also honored with a window on Main Street USA in 2010.

Richard is survived by his wife Elizabeth; son Gregory and grandsons William and Matthew; daughter Victoria Wolf, son-in-law Doug Wolf, and grandchildren Mandy and Anthony. He is also survived by his daughter from a previous marriage, Lynda Rothstein, as well as her two children and three grandchildren.

The Walt Disney Company has shared a remembrance of Richard.

