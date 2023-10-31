Disney Legends Played a Big Role in “Once Upon a Studio” Short

Disney’s new shot Once Upon a Studio has become an instant favorite for Disney fans due to its inclusion of countless beloved Disney characters. However, the short also highlights a couple of Disney Legends who may not have been noticed quite as much as some of those characters.
- Set at the end of the workday at Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, California, Once Upon a Studio begins with Disney Legend Burny Mattinson—The Walt Disney Company’s longest-serving employee of 70 years, who passed away in 2023—being the last person to walk out the door.
- Then, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse step out of a framed picture and corral 541 other characters for an official 100th anniversary portrait.
- A jack of all trades, Mattinson made his onscreen debut in Once Upon a Studio after decades spent as an animator and in-betweener, a storyboard artist, a director, a producer, and an inspiration to countless people within Disney Animation and outside its walls.
- Mattinson wasn’t the only Disney Legend to share his time and talents with the Once Upon a Studio filmmakers.
- As Abraham and Correy contemplated the musical cue that would accompany a tender moment in which Mickey expresses gratitude to a portrait of Walt Disney, they knew it had to be something special in keeping with that emotional moment. There was only one song that fit the bill: “Feed the Birds,” by Disney Legends Richard Sherman and Robert Sherman.
- And so, on a Friday afternoon in August 2022, Directors/writers Dan Abraham and Trent Correy joined Richard in the very same place where he and his brother would regularly perform the lullaby for Walt.
- “It’s very nice to be back in Walt’s office. It’s just the way it was when I was much younger and Walt was here; piano’s the same,” Sherman said. “ Walt’s not here, but his spirit’s here.”
- Once Upon a Studio is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
What they’re saying:
- Eric Goldberg, Head of Hand Drawn Animation for Once Upon a Studio: “Burny Mattinson’s involvement in Once Upon a Studio was not only right, it was necessary, because he was our link with the Disney legacy. I don’t think there’s any way we could have made the film without having honored Burny in it.”
- Once Upon a Studio is now available to stream on both Disney+ and Hulu.
- Once Upon a Studio will also play theatrically in front of the Disney100 special engagement of Moana—now showing in theaters through October 26th.
- An all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios come together in Once Upon a Studio for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary.
- Featuring 543 characters from more than 85 Disney feature-length and short films, Once Upon a Studio welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements.
