“Once Upon A Studio” Makes Network Television Debut

Tonight marked the network premiere of the special new short from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Once Upon A Studio on ABC.

All I can say is, bluntly, that this needs to come to Disney+ or physical media. The premise is simple, it’s after hours on the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Animation Studios (appropriately). After the last person leaves the studio, who just happens to be Disney Legend Burny Mattinson in a filmed role before his passing earlier this year, the studio comes alive with over 500 characters ready to take a very special anniversary photo.

Unlike other animated shorts from the studio, the plot is more of a premise, and for a few short minutes fans get to see nearly every character they can think of and most fans will definitely want access to a pause button. Not only is it a feast for the eyes as hundreds of Disney characters both classic and obscure interact, it’s quite the earful as well. Mr. Toad flying by on Aladdin’s Magic Carpet might have been my favorite. That or Lucille from Meet The Robinsons appropriately at the studio’s coffee bar. Many modern voice actors return to reprise their roles. Scott Adsit as Baymax from Big Hero 6, Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde from Zootopia, Idina Menzel for Frozen’s Elsa, just to quite literally name a few. A lot of these were seen in a special behind the scenes look shortly after the short during a break on The Wonderful World of Disney’s broadcast of Encanto. Over 100 years of animation history, not every voice would still be around and archival footage is used where possible, a beautiful touch.

A small moment is touching and seems to be the social media favorite, where Mickey briefly glimpses a portrait of Walt Disney himself, and says a few nice words. Then, it’s back into the fun, where the crowd of characters is posed and ready to take the group photo. Who is manning the camera? Goofy of course, and he dropped it. This moment, perhaps the biggest piece of plot in the short, gets the characters closer together, singing “When You Wish Upon A Star” as Fix-It Felix from Wreck-It Ralph arrives to, well, fix it. As the camera is fixed, the song crescendos and we see a wide shot that demands to be released in lithograph form, featuring hundreds of Disney Characters outside the famous “hat building” that is the Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, California.

While I am very grateful that Disney released this on the anniversary of the company on ABC, it’s fantastic for fans and enthusiasts, but the die-hards that made it a point to watch it on network definitely want that pause button or the ability to rewatch. Hopefully it will arrive on Disney+ or physical media soon. We are due for another Shorts Blu-Ray aren’t we?

Once Upon A Studio is set to be seen once again, attached to Wish when it opens in theaters next month. As of press time, no official debut for Disney+ has been announced.