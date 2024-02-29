Disney Live Entertainment Looking for Vocalists for Hoop Dee Doo Musical Revue

Are you a fan of Hoop Dee Doo Musical Revue? Are you a vocalist and want to be a part of the show? Currently, Disney Live Entertainment is looking for vocalists to be a part of the fun. You have until Monday, March 11, 2024, at 11:30 p.m. eastern to submit your online audition.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Live Entertainment is seeking Vocalists of all ethnicities to portray principal roles in Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, performed at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL.
- They will be casting for Full-Time and Sub Positions.
- Click here for more information and how to apply.
Roles:
- Claire DeLune: Energetic and youthful actor, Johnny's girl; she's adorable, lovable and flirtatious, full of life and best known for her outrageous "giggle." Comedic singer who dances well.
- Dolly Drew: Energetic and youthful actor, the strong woman and "Annie Oakley" type. Vaudevillian style Comedian. Her mannerisms and style are less than demure. Character actor/comedian.
- Flora Long: Energetic and youthful actor, beautiful leading lady; sweet and petite; vocal soloist-soprano.
- Jim Handy: Energetic and youthful actor, 5'11" and above, leader of the troupe; a leading man type; handsome, outgoing, friendly, vocal soloist-heroic bass/baritone.
- Johnny Ringo: Energetic and youthful actor, 5'10" and above, handsome, dapper; the song and dance man; a true gentleman. Classic air of sophistication. Singer who dances well.
- Six Bits: Energetic comedic actor, a "punster", Vaudevillian style Comedian; his brand of humor is often slapstick. Character actor/comedian.
Planning a Trip?:
- If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com