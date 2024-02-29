Disney Live Entertainment Looking for Vocalists for Hoop Dee Doo Musical Revue

Are you a fan of Hoop Dee Doo Musical Revue? Are you a vocalist and want to be a part of the show? Currently, Disney Live Entertainment is looking for vocalists to be a part of the fun. You have until Monday, March 11, 2024, at 11:30 p.m. eastern to submit your online audition.

What’s Happening:

Disney Live Entertainment is seeking Vocalists of all ethnicities to portray principal roles in Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, performed at the Walt Disney World

They will be casting for Full-Time and Sub Positions.

Roles:

Claire DeLune: Energetic and youthful actor, Johnny's girl; she's adorable, lovable and flirtatious, full of life and best known for her outrageous "giggle." Comedic singer who dances well.

Dolly Drew: Energetic and youthful actor, the strong woman and "Annie Oakley" type. Vaudevillian style Comedian. Her mannerisms and style are less than demure. Character actor/comedian.

Flora Long: Energetic and youthful actor, beautiful leading lady; sweet and petite; vocal soloist-soprano.

Jim Handy: Energetic and youthful actor, 5'11" and above, leader of the troupe; a leading man type; handsome, outgoing, friendly, vocal soloist-heroic bass/baritone.

Johnny Ringo: Energetic and youthful actor, 5'10" and above, handsome, dapper; the song and dance man; a true gentleman. Classic air of sophistication. Singer who dances well.

Six Bits: Energetic comedic actor, a "punster", Vaudevillian style Comedian; his brand of humor is often slapstick. Character actor/comedian.

