Amazon to Utilize Virtual Queue System for “Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn” Launch on Friday, December 1st

Amazon will introduce a special virtual queue system for the launch of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn tomorrow morning, December 1st.
What’s Happening:
- This will be the first time ever that a virtual queue has been created for a board game, trading card game (TCG), or toy in the history of Amazon. It has only been used for major launches with significant demand. Most notably, the system was used for the launch of the PlayStation 5.
- This virtual queue likely comes following the issues Ravensburger had when Rise of the Floodborn first launched online earlier this month.
- Starting at 9:00 a.m. PST on December 1st, fans can sign up for a virtual queue on the official Amazon Ravensburger Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn product pages to be put into a lottery system.
- Once the queue is closed, people will be randomly selected to get an “invitation” via email where they will have 72 hours to confirm which products they want to purchase.
- If they do not purchase within the 72-hour timeframe, someone else will get an invitation to their spot.
- The queue system will be U.S. only and will be open for multiple days.
- Amazon will communicate when the product will be ready to ship.
- The products available for pre-order will be Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn Starter Decks (Amber/Sapphire ) and (Amethyst/Steel) and Booster Display Boxes.
- Purchase limit will be two per product.
- Click here to access the Amazon purchase page.
