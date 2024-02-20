Disney Movie Club Announces Closure

Disney Movie Club has announced its closure after 23 years of operation, with the service officially ending on July 20th, 2024.
What’s Happening:
- That’s a wrap on Disney Movie Club, which launched on November 7th, 2001, and is scheduled to cease operation after 23 years on July 20th, 2024.
- The website was down this morning for “scheduled maintenance,” and when it came back online, the usual information about the program was replaced by Sorcerer Mickey announcing the end of an era.
- The Disney Movie Club began as Disney’s own version of Columbia House, formerly a mail-order record club that evolved into a service for DVD movie collectors.
- Members will continue to be able to place orders through May 20th, 2024.
- The last featured title will be revealed on April 16th, 2024.
- The closure of Disney Movie Club is a blow to physical media fans, particularly because the service offered exclusive on-disc releases of titles that were otherwise unavailable.
- Highlights of Disney Movie Club’s exclusive Blu-Ray releases include:
- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
- The Absent-Minded Professor
- The Black Cauldron
- Chip ‘n Dale’s Rescue Rangers (Complete Series)
- The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes
- Cool Runnings
- Darby O'Gill and The Little People
- Davy Crockett (2-Movie Collection)
- Escape to Witch Mountain
- Flight of the Navigator
- Freaky Friday (1977)
- Freaky Friday (2003)
- George of the Jungle
- A Goofy Movie
- Holes
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
- The Love Bug
- Make Mine Music
- Melody Time
- The Mighty Ducks
- Old Yeller
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- The Parent Trap (1998)
- Pollyanna
- Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventures (Complete Series)
- Return to Oz
- Saludos Amigos/The Three Caballeros
- Something Wicked This Way Comes
- Swiss Family Robinson
- Treasure Island
- The Watcher in the Woods
- Prior to offering exclusive Blu-Ray releases, Disney Movie Club offered exclusive DVDs, some of which are still in stock, including:
- Doug’s 1st Movie
- Ducktales Volume 4
- Kim Possible (Season 1 and Season 2)
- The Monkey’s Uncle
- Mr. Boogedy 2-Movie Collection
- Polly
- So Dear to My Heart
- Disney Movie Club is currently offering sales, with most exclusive titles discounted to $10, educational releases down to $5 each when purchasing 2 titles, and all orders over $30 receiving a free gift.
- With retail giants like Best Buy eliminating physical media from their shelves, movie collectors are faced with fewer options these days. shopDisney (now Disney Store again) hasn’t offered new DVD or Blu-Ray releases in a while, but perhaps they will try to fill the void caused by the closure of Disney Movie Club.
- This announcement could also impact Disney Movie Insiders, which has historically shared Disney Movie Club’s distribution services in Neenah, WI.
- The service’s FAQ’s have been updated regarding the closure.
FAQ – Disney Movie Club Closing
- Why is Disney Movie Club closing in the United States (“U.S.”)?
- We’ve enjoyed serving you for the last 23 years, but consumer behavior and viewing preferences continue to evolve so we have made the tough decision to close Disney Movie Club.
- Do I need to fulfill my minimum purchase commitment before Disney Movie Club closes?
- As of February 20, 2024, the minimum purchase commitment for all members is deemed satisfied. All members as of this date are considered VIP and have access to purchase all available Titles in our catalog.
- When will my account be closed?
- All accounts will be closed on July 20, 2024 ("Effective Closure Date") including access to DisneyMovieClub.com.
- What if I have credits on my account?
- We encourage you to use any credits you have before May 20, 2024 ("Last Order Date"). If you have credits remaining after that date, you will need to provide us with a credit card to have your credits refunded. If you do not have a credit card on file, please call 800-362-4587 before the Last Order Date and provide us with a valid credit card so that we may refund you the dollar value of your unused credits.
- Who do I contact if I have questions after my account is closed?
- Please reach out to a Disney Cast Member at 800-362-4587, Monday through Friday, between 8 AM and 11 PM Eastern Time. Cast Members will be available to take your call until September 30, 2024.
- If you have any additional questions, please call 1-800-362-4587 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday-Friday. If you cannot find the answer to your question here, please feel free to contact us at [email protected].
- When will I receive the last Featured Title announcement?
- The last Featured Title will be announced on April 16, 2024.
- When is the last day I can place an order?
- All orders must be placed by May 20, 2024 (“Last Order Date”). Any orders that cannot be processed by May 22, 2024 will be canceled.
- When is the last day I can return an order?
- The last day to receive returns, pursuant to Disney Movie Club’s returns policy below, will be September 20, 2024 (“Last Return Date”). Please note that returns received after the Last Order Date can only be credited to your credit card, not to your Disney Movie Club account. Any returns received after the Last Return Date will not be accepted.
- After Disney Movie Club closes, will I still be able to buy Disney Blu-rays™ and DVDs in the United States ("U.S.")?
- Although Disney Movie Club is closing down its U.S. operations, you’ll still be able to purchase Disney Blu-rays™ and DVDs from certain retail providers throughout the United States.