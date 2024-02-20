Disney Movie Club Announces Closure

Disney Movie Club has announced its closure after 23 years of operation, with the service officially ending on July 20th, 2024.

What’s Happening:

That’s a wrap on Disney Movie Club, which launched on November 7th, 2001, and is scheduled to cease operation after 23 years on July 20th, 2024.

The website was down this morning for “scheduled maintenance,” and when it came back online, the usual information about the program was replaced by Sorcerer Mickey announcing the end of an era.

The Disney Movie Club began as Disney’s own version of Columbia House, formerly a mail-order record club that evolved into a service for DVD movie collectors.

Members will continue to be able to place orders through May 20th, 2024.

The last featured title will be revealed on April 16th, 2024.

The closure of Disney Movie Club is a blow to physical media fans, particularly because the service offered exclusive on-disc releases of titles that were otherwise unavailable.

Highlights of Disney Movie Club’s exclusive Blu-Ray releases include: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea The Absent-Minded Professor The Black Cauldron Chip ‘n Dale’s Rescue Rangers (Complete Series) The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes Cool Runnings Darby O'Gill and The Little People Davy Crockett (2-Movie Collection) Escape to Witch Mountain Flight of the Navigator Freaky Friday (1977) Freaky Friday (2003) George of the Jungle A Goofy Movie Holes Honey, I Shrunk the Kids The Love Bug Make Mine Music Melody Time The Mighty Ducks Old Yeller The Parent Trap (1961) The Parent Trap (1998) Pollyanna Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventures (Complete Series) Return to Oz Saludos Amigos/The Three Caballeros Something Wicked This Way Comes Swiss Family Robinson Treasure Island The Watcher in the Woods

Prior to offering exclusive Blu-Ray releases, Disney Movie Club offered exclusive DVDs, some of which are still in stock, including: Doug’s 1st Movie Ducktales Volume 4 Kim Possible (Season 1 and Season 2) The Monkey’s Uncle Mr. Boogedy 2-Movie Collection Polly So Dear to My Heart

Disney Movie Club is currently offering sales, with most exclusive titles discounted to $10, educational releases down to $5 each when purchasing 2 titles, and all orders over $30 receiving a free gift.

With retail giants like Best Buy eliminating physical media from their shelves, movie collectors are faced with fewer options these days. shopDisney (now Disney Store

This announcement could also impact Disney Movie Insiders

The service’s FAQ’s have been updated regarding the closure.

