Disney Music Group launches the Disney 2000s Campaign, bringing nostalgia from the era of artists such as Hilary Duff, Jesse McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more.

What’s Happening:

Disney Music Group (DMG) has bowed a multi-faceted campaign to celebrate the music of the 2000s, a nostalgic revival that highlights the era that launched numerous superstars and franchises.

Fans have the opportunity to reconnect with the music, artists, TV shows, movies, fashion and friendships that defined the 2000s with weekly activations across socials and playlisting.

The campaign will run through August leading into D23 2024: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

In addition, DMG partnered with the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California for a three-day celebration of the box office toppers Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, (2009) Hannah Montana: The Movie, (2009) and Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds (2008) showing April 19, 20 and 21 respectively.

(2009) (2009) and (2008) showing April 19, 20 and 21 respectively. Tickets are available for purchase now at: https://elcapitantheatre.com/showings/disney-2000s

The campaign will feature weekly #throwbackthursday with videos and “then & now” engagement posts for each featured artist.

The #throwbackthursday moments will be hosted on DMG’s socials, the DisneyMusicVEVO and HollywoodRecordsVEVO channels, and the Disney Hits SiriusXM Channel #103.

DMG will also release three streaming compilations beginning in March; the first two will be artist-focused and the third will feature music from Disney Channel

DMG will also commemorate the 2000s multiple collectible vinyl releases, including Hilary Duff’s Metamorphosis, available at www.disneymusicemporium.com

