Disney Parks & ABC Announce Line-Up For Pair of Holiday Specials

Disney Parks and ABC have announced the line-up of musical performances for this year’s slate of TV specials.

What’s Happening:

ABC’s annual pair of holiday specials, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration and Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade , are returning with a long line-up of musical performances to add to the spirit of the season.

and , are returning with a long line-up of musical performances to add to the spirit of the season. Both specials will be hosted by Derek and Julianne Hough, with Mickey Guyon and Jesse Palmer joining the fun on Christmas Day.

On November 26th at 8pm EST, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration will bring together a multitude of musical performances: Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," "What Christmas Means to Me," "Dance to the Music" medley Michael Bolton & Mickey Guyton – "Christmas Isn't Christmas" Andra Day and Adam Blackstone – "Someday at Christmas" and an Adam Blackstone original song "Legacy Christmastime" Mickey Guyton – "Jingle Bell Rock" Chris Janson – "Holiday Road" Tori Kelly "This Christmas" and "Winter Wonderland" Chrissy Metz – "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" The Smashing Pumpkins – "Silver Bells" Robin Thicke – "Let it Snow" and "Perfect Holiday" Iam Tongi – "White Christmas" And a special appearance by DJ Khaled

On December 25th at 10am EST, 9am PST, Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will include world famous Disney character, the Once Upon A Christmastime Parade cast, and some more musical performances: Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – "Good Morning" and "Deck the Halls" Medley Chrissy Metz – "Silver Bells" The Smashing Pumpkins – "Evergreen" (A new, original holiday song!) Iam Tongi – "Mele Kalikimaka" The Broadway and North American Tour Cast of Disney's "Aladdin" – "Friend Like Me" Meg Donnelly – "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)"

If you miss their initial airings, both specials will stream on Hulu Disney+