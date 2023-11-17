Disney Parks & ABC Announce Line-Up For Pair of Holiday Specials

Disney Parks and ABC have announced the line-up of musical performances for this year’s slate of TV specials.
What’s Happening:
- ABC’s annual pair of holiday specials, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration and Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, are returning with a long line-up of musical performances to add to the spirit of the season.
- Both specials will be hosted by Derek and Julianne Hough, with Mickey Guyon and Jesse Palmer joining the fun on Christmas Day.
- On November 26th at 8pm EST, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration will bring together a multitude of musical performances:
- Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “What Christmas Means to Me,” “Dance to the Music” medley
- Michael Bolton & Mickey Guyton – “Christmas Isn’t Christmas”
- Andra Day and Adam Blackstone – “Someday at Christmas” and an Adam Blackstone original song “Legacy Christmastime”
- Mickey Guyton – “Jingle Bell Rock”
- Chris Janson – “Holiday Road”
- Tori Kelly “This Christmas” and “Winter Wonderland”
- Chrissy Metz – “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”
- The Smashing Pumpkins – “Silver Bells”
- Robin Thicke – “Let it Snow” and “Perfect Holiday”
- Iam Tongi – “White Christmas”
- And a special appearance by DJ Khaled
- On December 25th at 10am EST, 9am PST, Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will include world famous Disney character, the Once Upon A Christmastime Parade cast, and some more musical performances:
- Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Good Morning” and “Deck the Halls” Medley
- Chrissy Metz – “Silver Bells”
- The Smashing Pumpkins – “Evergreen” (A new, original holiday song!)
- Iam Tongi – “Mele Kalikimaka”
- The Broadway and North American Tour Cast of Disney’s “Aladdin” – “Friend Like Me”
- Meg Donnelly – “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)”
- If you miss their initial airings, both specials will stream on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.
