Disney-Pixar’s “Soul,” “Turning Red” and “Luca” Coming to Theaters in 2024

Three of Disney-Pixar’s recent films will be coming to theaters in 2024! Fans will get to see Soul, Turning Red and Luca on the big screen starting in January.
- Pixar announced today on X that three films will be coming to theaters in 2024, two of them for the first time:
- Soul will be coming to theaters on January 12
- Turning Red will be coming to theaters on February 9
- Luca will be coming to theaters on March 12
- Soul was released exclusively on Disney+ in December of 2020 while Turning Red was released in March of 2022 on the streamer.
- Luca is the only of the three films that received a run in US theaters but it was also released on Disney+ simultaneously.
- Souli, Turning Red and Luca will be accompanied by the shorts “Burrow,” “Kitbull” and “For the Birds,” respectively, according to Variety.
About Soul:
- Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you… YOU? In 2020, Pixar Animation Studios takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions.
- Soul is directed by two-time Academy Award winner Pete Docter and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray.
About Turning Red:
- Turning Red introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which for a teenager is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!
- Turning Red is directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short “Bao”) and produced by Lindsey Collins.
About Luca:
- Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: he is a sea monster from another world just below the water’s surface.
- Luca is directed by Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren.