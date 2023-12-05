Disney-Pixar’s “Soul,” “Turning Red” and “Luca” Coming to Theaters in 2024

Three of Disney-Pixar’s recent films will be coming to theaters in 2024! Fans will get to see Soul, Turning Red and Luca on the big screen starting in January.

Pixar announced today on X Soul will be coming to theaters on January 12 Turning Red will be coming to theaters on February 9 Luca will be coming to theaters on March 12

About Soul:

Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you… YOU? In 2020, Pixar Animation Studios takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions.

Soul is directed by two-time Academy Award winner Pete Docter and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray.

About Turning Red:

introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which for a teenager is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Turning Red is directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short “Bao”) and produced by Lindsey Collins.

