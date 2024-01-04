Ad-Supported Disney+ Now Available for Spectrum TV Select Customers

Charter Communication and Disney jointly announced today that the ad-supported version of Disney+ is now available in all Spectrum TV Select packages nationwide at no additional cost.

What’s Happening:

Charter video customers can immediately begin streaming iconic entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

Spectrum TV Select customers can learn more and activate their Disney+ Basic subscription by creating an account at no additional cost at spectrum.com/cp/disney-plus

Customers who already have Disney+ can go to the website or app where Disney+ was purchased to manage their subscriptions to receive the full benefit of their Spectrum-provided service.

In addition to Disney+ Basic, Charter plans to begin including complimentary access to ESPN

What They’re Saying:

Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition for Charter: “With the launch of the Disney+ Basic offer, TV Select customers can now enjoy access to Disney’s popular streaming content as well as their high-quality linear TV channels, all included as part of one video package. As the video industry continues to evolve, we are committed to including direct-to-consumer apps like Disney+ with Spectrum services while providing a simplified TV viewing experience through platforms such as the Xumo Stream Box. We are pleased to partner with Disney to further this goal to the benefit of our mutual customers.”

