Disney Recreates “Bluey” Backyard and House for Half-Hour Special Premiere Afterparty

For real life, Bluey and Bingo attended the premiere of “The Sign” at the Walt Disney Studios on Saturday, April 13th, ahead of the half-hour special’s premiere on April 14th. I think this technically makes the Heeler girls movie stars. Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis’ introduction remarks were interrupted by Bluey and Bingo as they brought a letter from Australia, written by series creator Joe Brumm. He described the special event as the pinnacle of three years of growth and innovation for Ludo Studios, which makes the hit series.

The screening was a fun-filled affair, with Bluey-themed popcorn adding a touch of whimsy. As we eagerly awaited the show to start, we engaged in lively Disney Junior trivia, with Bluey prizes up for grabs. And of course, we couldn't resist a few dance breaks to keep the energy high.

The after-party was a star-studded affair, with notable celebrities like Mykal-Michelle Harris, the voice of Disney Junior’s upcoming animated series Ariel, and star of Raven’s Home, in attendance. However, the real stars of the evening were Bluey and Bingo, who delighted fans with their presence at the meet and greets. The event was filled with fun and entertainment, leaving everyone with unforgettable memories.

Disney recreated the Heeler’s backyard inside one of the studio’s soundstages, with breakout sections devoted to themed areas of Bluey’s world.

Kids could sit on the watermelon rug in the playroom for a game of “Pass the Parcel” for a chance to win toy prizes.

Stuffed friends could be brought home from a for real life claw machine.

Anyone can be a Grannie with Bluey and Bingo’s dress-up bin. Just don’t slip on your beans. And remember, “Grannies don’t floss!”

Bluey and Bandit were posed in a make-believe taxi on the kiwi rug, another fun photo op.

And kids could take a break in Blue and Bingo’s tent.

A scavenger hunt called “Fairy Finder” was another game to play, with a Bluey blanket prize at the end.

DJs kept the party going with on-and-off Dance Mode breaks.

Kid-friendly snacks were served, including grilled cheese sandwiches and chicken tenders, plus sweet themed desserts.

One of my favorite details was the characters hidden amid the flower arrangements on the tables. Hi, Winton!

The half-hour episode of Bluey, “The Sign,” premiers Sunday, April 14th, at 12:00 a.m. PT on Disney+, 7:00 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior, and 7:30 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.