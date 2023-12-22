Disney+ Shares Video of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” World Premiere at The Met in New York

The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are now streaming on Disney+ and the streamer shared a video from the world premiere of the new series.
- The world premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on December 13th.
- The show’s stars and creators took the blue carpet to celebrate its impending release.
- Check out some of the sights from the world premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians in the video below:
About Percy Jackson and the Olympians:
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.
- Renowned Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz to bring his books to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love.
- The epic eight-episode series features exciting guest stars, some of which can be seen in this teaser trailer, including:
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hermes”)
- Megan Mullally (“Alecto” aka “Mrs. Dodds”)
- Toby Stephens ("Poseidon")
- Virginia Kull (“Sally Jackson”)
- Jason Mantzoukas (“Dionysus” aka “Mr. D”)
- Jay Duplass (“Hades”)
- Glynn Turman (“Chiron” aka “Mr. Brunner”)
- the late Lance Reddick ("Zeus")
- Adam Copeland (“Ares”)
- Charlie Bushnell (“Luke Castellan”)
- Dior Goodjohn (“Clarisse La Rue”)
- Jessica Parker Kennedy (“Medusa”)
- Olivea Morton (“Nancy Bobofit”)
- Suzanne Cryer (“Echidna”)
- Timm Sharp (“Gabe Ugliano”)
- Timothy Omundson (“Hephaestus”)
- The first two episodes are written by Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg and directed by James Bobin.
- The epic series, based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, debuted with a two-episode premiere today on Disney+ and will be followed by new episodes weekly.